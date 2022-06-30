WYSOX — The Towanda Softball Majors All-Stars came back and later held on to beat Tunkannhock 5-4 in Winners’ Bracket play on Wednesday evening.
Tunkhannock took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Towanda responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Tunkhannock scored again in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead.
Things began to turn Towanda’s way in the bottom of the fourth.
Molly Roberts hit a leadoff single, and Bryn Vargason roped one down the first-base line for an inside-the-park home run to put Towanda back ahead 3-2.
After working around a one-out single in the top of the fifth, Towanda struck again in the bottom of the frame.
Kendal Cook and Mary Kate Eberlin each singled to put two on with no outs.
Molly Roberts hit a clutch one-out single to score the two runners and give Towanda a three-run lead.
Tunkhannock plated two runs in the top of the sixth, and moved the tying run to third, but Vargason and the Towanda defense were able to work out of the jam and end the game with a strikeout.
With the win, Towanda advances to the final round at 2 p.m. on Sunday against an opponent to be determined.
A win in that game would make Towanda the District 15 Champions. With the double-elimination format, a Towanda loss will force a second game at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to determine the champion.
