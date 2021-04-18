WYSOX & SAYRE — The Black Knights softball team picked up their first two wins of the year on Saturday, beating NP-Liberty 4-3 at home, and then taking to the road for a 12-4 win at Sayre.
Jocelyn Bennett had a triple for Towanda, scoring a run and driving in a run.
Lizzy Matera, Athena Chacona, Shaylee Greenland, Saige Greenland and Addison Maynard all had hits in the game for Towanda.Chacona, Maynard and Saige Greenland all scored runs for the Black Knights.
Maddie Maynard struck out six on the mound.
Towanda scored two runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead on hits by Maynard, Saige Greenland and Matera.
NP-Liberty got a two-out, two-run double by Megan Spohn to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth Chacona drew a walk and Bennett hit the triple to make it a 3-2 Towanda led.
Shaylee Greenland then singled home Bennett to put Towanda up to.
NP-Liberty got within a run in the top of the fifth, but that’s as close as things got.
Spohn had the double and two RBI and Saige Lehman had two hits for NP-Liberty in the game, one of them a double, and she scored a run.
Bridgette Russell had a hit and scored a run and McKenzi Tice scored a run.
Jenna McMullen went three innings on the mound for NP-Liberty and McKenzi Tice finished up on the mound.
In the afternoon the Black Knights got three hits from Chacona to pick up the win over Sayre.
Chacona had two triples in the game, and scored two runs in the win.
Lizzy Matera hit a home run for Towanda in the game.
Shaye Ackley, Brea Overpeck, Bennett and Saige Greenland all had two hits in the game.
Both of Ackley’s hits were doubles, and she scored twice. Overpeck had a double and a triple and two runs scored, Bennett had a double and Greenland scored twice.
Shaylee Greenland had a double and a run scored, Maynard had a hit and a run scored and Ashlyn Vargeson had an RBI.
Maynard scored a run for Towanda.
Shaylee Greenland got her first varsity win on the mound, striking out six.
Towanda hosts Troy on Tuesday.
Wellsboro 8, Canton 6, 10 innings
WELLSBORO — Kerrah Clymer hit a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Hornets to the victory on Saturday.
Clymer and Maddi Bordas each hit home runs for Wellsboro in the victory.
Bordas had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs for the Hornets.
Abbye Cavanaugh had a triple and two RBI and Chelsie English had a double and an RBI.
Emma Coolidge had three hits and scored a run and Rylie Boyce had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Jessa Lohr had a hit and scored a run and Jena Boyce had a hit, while Jordyn Abernathy scored a run.
Clymer struck out seven on the mound.
Katie Shay had a home run for Canton in the game.
Molly Ward had a hit for Canton and Keri Wesneski had a hit and scored a run.
Jillian Shay had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Sara Saar had a hit.
Alexis Baldwin had a hit and scored a run.
