WYSOX — The Towanda Black Knights picked up a big win over rival Wyalusing, coming away with a 9-6 victory.
Wyalusing struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first.
Towanda tied things in the top of the third, but the Rams answered to go up 2-1. Towanda scored two in the fourth to go ahead 3-2.
Towanda stretched their lead to 5-2 in the fifth, but the Rams got two runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 5-4.
Towanda went ahead 7-4 after two runs in the sixth. Towanda stretched the lead to 9-4 in the seventh, before the Rams got two runs back in the bottom of the inning, but that’s as close as things got.
Bria Overpeck and Lizzy Matera had home runs in the game .Overpeck also had a double and scored two runs. Matera had two RBI.
Saige Greenland, Shaylee Greenland Athena Chacona and Addison Maynard had two hits each for the Black Knights.
Chacona scored three runs and Maynard scored two runs in the game, while Shaylee Greenland had three RBI and Saige Greenland had a double.
Maddie Maynard had a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
Laci Norton had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored for Wyalusing.
Sydney Friedlander had a triple and scored two runs.
Janelle Johns had a double, two RBI and two runs scored and Hailey Jayne had a double and scored a run.
London Edwards and Haley McGroarty had a hit.
Waverly 1,
Vestal 0, 8 innings
Desposit-Hancock 13, Waverly 3
The Wolverines went 1-1 at the Jim Testa Tournament in Vestal.
Waverly beat Vestal, despite getting one hit in the game.
Hali Jenner threw a five-hitter against Vetal, striking out five in the win.
Bella Romano, who had the only Waverly hit in the game, reached on an error in the top of the eighth.
Alyssa Sindoni hit a ground ball and reached on an error, moving Romano to third and Romano scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jenner.
Against Deposit Hancock, the game was scoreless into the third. Deposit/Hancock scored five in the third and Waverly scored three back in the bottom of the third.
After that Deposit/Hancock scored two in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Jenner had a home run, two RBI and a run scored for Waverly.
Sidney Tomasso, Olivia Robinson, Audrey Ennis, Sindoni, Jaydn Babcock and Peyton Shaw all had hits for Waverly with Sindoni and Robinson scoring runs and Sindoni driving in a run.
Wellsboro 6, CV 5
Chelsie English hit a hard ground ball to short in the bottom of the 10th inning and after a bobble at short, the winning run crossed for the Hornets.
After CV took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th, Rylie Boyce reached in the 10th and Abbye Cavanaugh singled. After a Jordyn Abernathy walk, an out was recorded and Jena Boyce drove in the tying run with a single, before English won it with two outs.
Jessa Lohr had three hits, with a double and two RBI in the game. Cavanugh had three hits in the game.
Kerrah Clymer, Boyce and Maddi Bordas each had two hits in the game. Boyce had two RBI and a run scored and Clymer scored a run, while Bordas scored a run.
English had a hit and an RBI and Abernathy scored two runs in the game, while Rylie Boyce had a hit and a run scored.
Ruby Sherman had a home run and scored two runs for CV and Maddie Millard scored a run, while Keyana Thomas and Autumn Outman each scored runs and Katie Adams had a hit.
BASEBALL
Canton 16, Towanda 7
Down 7-6 going into the seventh, the Warriors erupted for 10 runs in the seventh inning of the win.
Cooper Kitchen had three hits, with two RBI and a run scored in the win.
Weston Bellows and Joel Schoonover each had two hits. Bellows had a double and an RBI, with two runs scored, while Schoonover had two RBI and two runs scored.
Cam Bellows, Hayden Ward and Tyler Jannone had hits for Canton.
Cam Bellows had an RBI and three runs scored and Ward had an RBI and two runs scored and Jannone had an RBI.
Hudson Ward scored two runs and Timmy Ward had an RBI and two runs scored, while Brennan Taylor scored a run.
Chase Parker had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Towanda and Benjamin Haven-Fee and Octavious Chacona had hits. Chacona had an RBI and Haven-Fee scored a run.
Mason Johnson had two RBI and Ethan Sparrow and Will PItcher had RBI, while Alex Bowman, Owen Clark and Austin Fowler scored runs.
Brendan Matthews struck out four in 4 1/3 innings for Canton and Hayden Ward, Kitchen and Schoonover pitched, striking out four between them.
Chacona struck out four in 4 1/3 innings for Towanda and Johnson, Parker and Garrett Chapman struck out two between them in relief.
CV 11, Galeton 1
Ben Cooper had three hits for the Indians in the win and Tucker St. Peter and McGuire Painter each had two hits.
Cooper scored three runs and St. Peter had three RBI and two runs scored, while Painter had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Caleb Morgan, Mike Sipps, Glenn Barnes, Jordan Vargeson, Julian Francis and Alex Monroe all had hits for CV.
Morgan had an RBI and scored two runs and Sipps had an RBI and two runs scored. Barnes scored a run and Vargeson , Francis and Monroe all had RBI.
LACROSSE
Notre Dame 19, Seton Catholic 4
Owen Spring had five goals and four assists in the win and Kellan Murphy had six goals and an assist.
Shane Maloney had three goals and Austin Jerzak had a goal and three assists.
Kevin Green, Luca Campanelli, Will Preheim and Charlie Preheim each had goals in the game and Grant Crossley had 18 saves in net.
