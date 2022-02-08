TOWANDA— The Towanda boys swimming team defeated Jersey Shore 57-51 and the Towanda girls team fell to Jersey Shore 108-42 on Monday evening.
Towanda’s Marisa Wise placed third in the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:30.54. Zoie Lamphere placed third in 2:32.12 for Towanda.
In the boys 200 yard freestyle Towanda’s Luke Tavani won in 2:23.04. Towanda’s Alex Lantz placed second in 2:28.19.
Juliana Varner won the girls 200 yard individual medley for Towanda in 2:53.01.
Towanda’s Rylee Martin placed third in the girls 50 yard freestyle in 34.22 seconds.
Tavani won the boys 100 yard butterfly in 1:13.67. Varner placed second in the girls 100 yard freestyle in 1:06.86.
In the girls 500 yard freestyle Lamphere placed first in 6:46.26. Wise finished second in 6:53.53.
Towanda returns to the pool on Thursday to host Athens at 4:30 p.m.
