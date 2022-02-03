Towanda Surges Over Milton

Towanda — Last night marked the opening round of the PIAA District IV Dual Meet Tournament. Sixteen teams faced off for the right to advance to the championships held on Saturday. Towanda earned the trip by defeating Milton, 51-19.
Towanda hosted Milton in a battle of evenly matched teams. The two had four common opponents this season. Each team won and lost to the same teams by similar scores. The coin flip might have been the difference between winning and losing.
Head coach Bill Sexton expressed that very concern. “That was my first concern. I planned this thing out on paper. I thought the flip was going to be really crucial.”
The coin flip did not bode well for Towanda. Milton won the flip, and would dictate the matchups. However, that may be the only shortcoming of the night for the Knights.
Milton put their strategy into action immediately forfeiting to Bryant Green at 160. This put the Panthers behind 6-0. But it allowed them to bump their talented sophomore Alex Hoffman away from Green.
Mason Higley battled Hoffmann at 172. The difference in the bout was a reversal from Hoffmann in the third period. Higley rode too high and Hoffmann bounced him down for a reversal and the win 3-2.
At 189, Spencer Jennings lost to Milton’s Chris Doyle. Jennings managed to keep the match to a major decision.
Aiden Miller brought momentum squarely to the Black Knight side of the gym at 215. Miller has been bumping wherever needed throughout the season. Last night was no different. He weighed in just over the 172 pound class.
Giving up over 30 pounds to his opponent, Miller kept the match pace high and pushed his opponent. He scored five takedowns, forced two injury times and nearly got the major. Miller won 10-4.
Sexton credited the three big guys, Higley, Jennings and Miller, with setting the tone for the lighter guys in the lineup. “I am really pleased with what my three upper weights did. I think we got momentum from the big guys. Once we rolled across (to the lighter weights), our kids just built off each other.”
The Black Knights won seven of the nine remaining bouts, all for six points each. Wyatt Stranger, Rylee Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool, Sawyer Robinson and Jace Gunther each picked up a fall. Shayne Atwood and Hayden Space picked up forfeits to bolster the Black Knight cause.
Milton did pick up a fall at heavyweight and a forfeit at 113. Those twelve points were overwhelmed by the Black Knight rush. Towanda pushed the team score to 51-19.
The Black Knights travel to Milton on Saturday to compete in the quarterfinals. All remaining rounds of the tournament (semifinals and finals) will happen there.
