TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights basketball team used an impressive defensive effort to survive a late Sayre Redskins’ run late to pull out a 45-40 victory on Wednesday night and move to 2-0 on the season.
“I want to give coach (Jon) Ward over there a ton of credit,” Towanda Head Coach Landon Henry said. “Those guys played really hard. He had them prepared. That’s going to be a tough team to play down the stretch of the season.”
Both teams were plagued by turnovers early, and after the first quarter, the game was knotted at 10 apiece before Towanda started to find a rhythm.
Sayre would grab a 16-13 lead after a Zack Garrity bucket inside — but Towanda would focus on finishing the half strong.
Teagan Irish hit three buckets down the stretch of an 8-0 run for the Black Knights that gave them a 21-16 lead at the half.
“We just focus on the last three minutes of the first half and the first few minutes of the second half,” Irish said of their run. “That’s what gets us through a lot. We play hard, and we battle. We’re not going to let anybody slip, we work our butts off in the gym, and it’s well-deserved.”
The run would continue in the opening minutes of the second half — with Towanda using their defense to force turnovers and taking advantage on the other end.
Towanda opened up the third frame with a 10-1 run highlighted by two triples from Irish that saw their lead balloon to 31-17.
“We just needed our guys to take a second to relax,” Coach Henry commented on their stretch to end the second and start the third. “We just needed to get organized as a group. We got a senior class that runs the engine of the team, and they can dictate the tempo of the game. Having that leadership on our team is huge.”
But the Sayre team started to rally back, with Nick Pellicano hitting two back-to-back mid-range shots that dwindled the lead to under 10.
Pellicano finished the game with eight points.
Sayre would close the lead to 35-28 heading into the fourth — and Pellicano, along with Jackson Hubbard, would begin to mount their comeback.
“Sayre has a really good program,” Irish said. “They have a good coach and they have a lot of players. I’m glad we could shut Jackson down late because he’s a player.”
With Sayre employing a press defense, they started to generate some much-needed turnovers and got some big shots from Hubbard — who finished the night with a team-high 24 points.
Towanda would call a timeout and get organized, and soon started to pick apart the press and score efficient baskets.
“Coach just told us to be smart,” Irish said. “We didn’t need to get cheap buckets. We just needed to work hard and get good possessions. We stopped them on defense, got the ball back, and moved it around. Get good open shots.”
But some big defensive stops and six points from Irish, and a huge three-pointer from Elias Shrawder, helped the Black Knights hold on and capture the victory.
“We struggled with what was a good shot and what was a bad shot,” Coach Henry said of allowing Sayre to rally back late. “We weren’t sure if we should attack or if we should manage the clock. That’s something we need to work on and get better at.”
Towanda now sits with a 2-0 record and feels positive about where they are as a team early in the year, but they know that there are areas to improve on — and that’s their main focus as they enter the meat of their schedule.
Irish was the star of the Black Knights’ offense — finishing with a game-high 26 points as he came up in big moments throughout, thwarting a Sayre comeback at every turn.
Jack Wheaton added six points, while Justin Schoonover and Grady Flynn each netted four.
Shrawder scored one three-pointer, and Jack Tavani added a bucket as well.
“We’re only interested in getting better at this point,” Coach Henry said. “Super happy for these guys to pull out a win in a tough spot, but we’re only interested in getting better right now.”
Towanda will look to continue their winning ways on Monday when they travel to Montrose for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, while Sayre will look to get back on track on Thursday when they take on Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
