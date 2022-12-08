TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights basketball team used an impressive defensive effort to survive a late Sayre Redskins’ run late to pull out a 45-40 victory on Wednesday night and move to 2-0 on the season.

“I want to give coach (Jon) Ward over there a ton of credit,” Towanda Head Coach Landon Henry said. “Those guys played really hard. He had them prepared. That’s going to be a tough team to play down the stretch of the season.”