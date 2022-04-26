LIBERTY — Towanda swept North Penn-Liberty 5-0 in Northern Tier League tennis action on Monday afternoon.
Towanda’s Rein Alderfer defeated Daniel Harman 6-2,6-2 in the first singles match.
Daicon Yrigollen followed his teammates lead by defeating NPL’s Ian Black 6-3, 6-1 in the second single match.
Luke Tavani won by forfeit for the Black Knights in the final singles match.
Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll defeated Riley Novitske and James Nearhoof 6-4, 6-3, and 10-1.
Towanda’s Vinny Carbo and Owen Lane took down Owen Loudensiager and David Dolheimer in the final doubles match 6-3, 6-2.
Towanda travels to face Muncy today at 4:30 p.m.
