BLOSSBURG — The Towanda tennis team rolled to a 5-0 sweep over North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Luke Tavani led things off with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Riley Novitske at first singles, while Rein Alderfer was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at second singles over Owen Loudenslager.
At third singles, Haven Poll won by forfeit.
In first doubles action, the Towanda duo of Ethan Dillman and Ryan O’Connor took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ian Harer and Aiden Deitrick.
The second doubles match when to Aidan Hennessy and Nate Spencer by forfeit.
Towanda visits Wellsboro today.
