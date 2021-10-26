TOWANDA — The Towanda volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over visiting Sayre in a Northern Tier League match on Monday.
Towanda took the sets 25-12, 28-26 and 25-13.
Maddy Maynard led Towanda with 14 points, 11 digs and one kill, while Paige Manchester finished with a team-high 20 kills and also had 10 digs, three points and two blocks.
Addy Maynard added 12 points and nine digs for the Black Knights, who also got seven points and six digs from Shay Greenland and Brea Overpeck had 21 assists, six kills, five points and three digs.
Towanda’s Aliyah Nimmo had eight digs, five kills, one point and one assist, while Gracie Schoonover had four kills and a block and both Jaslynne Reynolds and Destiny Brennan had three points. Reynolds and Aziza Ismailova each had a dig and Winter Saxer finished with three blocks and one kill.
The Black Knights also took the JV contest, 25-19 and 25-16.
Reynolds had nine points, four kills and three digs to lead Towanda.
Kiatin Nommane had nine points and one dig; Brooke Cease had nine digs, five points and four kills; Hailey Comstock chipped in five points and two digs; Alexis Ackley had four assists, three digs, two points and one kill; Ashlynn Vargason had two points and two digs; Kaitlyn Heeman finished with four digs and two kills and Lacie Coe added two digs.
Towanda will host North Penn-Liberty tonight.
Corning 3, Athens 1
After falling to Berwick in the first round of the District II-IV playoffs to Berwick, the Athens volleyball team traveled to Corning for a match on Monday.
Corning earned the victory in four sets.
Athens won the first set 25-20, before Corning won the next three.
Ella Coyle led the Lady Wildcats with 21 digs, and also aced two serves.
Ally Martin recorded 14 digs, while Audrey Clare had 13 and Taylor Walker had 12.
Martin also recorded a team-high six kills.
Jenny Ryan led the team with 11 assists and added nine digs.
Athens will take on North Penn-Liberty at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.