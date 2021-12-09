Towanda swim team looking for success despite low numbers

TOWANDA — The Towanda swim team coaches and swimmers are excited to be back in the pool for the 2021 season.
Head coach Evan Basse is slightly concerned by the small roster size, but he is making the most of it and enjoys working with the group he has.
“Numbers haven’t been really high so it makes it challenging to swim with larger teams but we have had plenty of individual success,” Basse said. “I think overall that the team is doing well and they are working hard. They follow instructions well which I like.”
Basse pointed out several swimmers that may be able to make an impact this season, including juniors Luke Tavani and Alex Lantz.
“I think you will see Luke Tavani do well and some of our newcomers are showing promise such as Alex Lantz,” Basse said.
Lantz enters his first season on the varsity team after being the only boy on the junior varsity team last year.
“I am feeling pretty confident this year and I am glad to be up in the higher ranks,” Lantz said. “I am going to try and swim some of the longer distance events such as the 100 meter and possibly the 200 meter. My main goal right now is to make districts in long distance and try to letter in the sport because this will be the first letter I make. But other than that, I really just want to keep trying to improve throughout the year.”
Tavani has plenty of high expectations for himself in 2021.
“I want to qualify for districts in the 500 and in the 200,” Tavani said. “I have improved on my breathing, flips, turns, and pretty much everything. I am better at long distance because I am both fast and have good endurance.”
Other key returners for the boys are Nate Spencer and Eric McGee, according to coach Basse. Joining Lantz as a newcomer to varsity is Sean Lauber.
On the girls’ side of things, junior Zoe Lamphere can’t wait to be back in the pool and competing.
“I always try my best, listen to what the coaches tell me, and I am always hyped for swim season when it comes around,” Lamphere said. “My goal for this season is to get under six minutes which is definitely going to be hard and I want to be the best teammate that I can be because you know that really matters on this team.”
Lamphere is joined by fellow returners Juliana Varner and Rylee Martin, while the Knights will also lean on newcomers Marissa Wise and Noelle Rogers.
Towanda opens the season on Thursday Dec. 16 hosting Elk Lake.
