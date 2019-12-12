The Towanda swim teams fell to Elk Lake on Wednesday, with Elk Lake’s girls winning 94-73 and the boys winning 88-72.
In the 200 free Towanda’s Erica Locke won in 2:10.74 and in the boys’ 200 free Jaden Wise was second for Towanda in 2:14.87 with Dominic Tavani next at 2:38.42.
In the girls’ 200 IM Juliana Varner was third in 3:08.64 and in the girls’ 50 free Mackenna Maynard was second in 31.02, followed by Tori Simmons in 31.27.
Kaigan Stroop was second in the boys’ 50 free in 25.67 and Eric Lauber won diving at 167.90, followed by Joseph Donovan at 105.85.
In the girls’ 100 free Ava Gannon was second in 1:08.92, followed by Maynard in 1:11.80 and Stroop was second in the boys’ 100 free in 55.86, followed by Max Vega in 1:01.36.
Locke won the 500 free in 5:54.31, followed by Tori Simmons in 7:30.01 and Macaria Benjamin in 7:35.97.
Wise won the boys’ 500 free in 6:07.46, and Towanda girls won the 200 free relay in 2:00.69 while Tavani, Vega, Stroop and Wise won for the boys in 1:50.98.
Gannon was second in the 100 back for Towanda in 1:17.62 and Vega was second for the boys in 1:35.63.
Jordan Hartmann was second in the girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:35.53 and Tavani was second for the boys in 1:27.31 with Nathan Spencer next in 1:52.52.
In the 400 free relay Locke, Lamphere, Gannon and Hartmann won in 5:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.