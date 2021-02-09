The Towanda boys and girls swim teams fell to Jersey Shore on Monday, with the girls falling 84-53 and the boys falling 63-46.
In the 200 free Zoie Lamphere was second for Towanda in 2:47.82 and for the boys Jaden Wise won in 2:25.27.
In the 200 IM Juliana Varner of Towanda was third in 3:16.63 and in the boys’ 50 free Joey Donovan was third in 31.77.
Abby Locke was second in the 100 free in 1:15.85 and for the boys Nate Spencer was second in 1:15.51.
In the 400 free for the boys Jaden Wise was first in 5:12.80.
Sidney Bride was third in the 100 back in 2:05.23 and for the boys Eric McGree was second in 1:35.85.
In the 100 breaststroke Jordyn Radney was third in 1:41.57 and for the boys Spencer was second in 1:30.69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.