The Towanda swim team competed at Tunkhannock’s Ernie Shartle Swim and Dive Invitational.
Erica Locke took third in the girls’ 200 free in 2:09.94.
In the boys’ 200 free Dominic Tavani was eighth in 2:25.95.
Towanda’s Kaigon Stroop finished eighth in the 200 IM in 2:38.63.
Stroop took eighth in the 100 fly in 1:03.75.
Juliana Varner of Towanda took 12th in the girls’ 100 free in 1:07.26.
Jaden Wise of Towanda took 10th in the 100 free in 57.59.
Locke took second in the 500 free in 5:48.44 and Wise took eighth in the boys’ 500 in 6:14.71.
Varner, Zoie Lamphere, Locke and Mackenna Maynard finished seventh in the 200 free relay in 2:07.35.
Eric Lauber, Wise, Max Vega and Stroop took seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:45.24.
Ava Gannon took ninth in the 100 back in 1:20.34.
Jordyn Radney finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.04 and Tavani was 13th for the boys in 1:24.05.
Jordan Hartmann, Gannon, Lamphere and Locke took sixth in the 400 free relay in 4:40.87 and Lauber, Vega, Joey Donovan and Tavani finished fourth in the 400 free relay in 4:25.77. Derek Harrington, Nate Spencer, Luke Tavani and Jacob Stiner took eighth in 5:19.20.
