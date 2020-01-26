The Towanda swim team competed at Tunkhannock’s Ernie Shartle Swim and Dive Invitational.

Erica Locke took third in the girls’ 200 free in 2:09.94.

In the boys’ 200 free Dominic Tavani was eighth in 2:25.95.

Towanda’s Kaigon Stroop finished eighth in the 200 IM in 2:38.63.

Stroop took eighth in the 100 fly in 1:03.75.

Juliana Varner of Towanda took 12th in the girls’ 100 free in 1:07.26.

Jaden Wise of Towanda took 10th in the 100 free in 57.59.

Locke took second in the 500 free in 5:48.44 and Wise took eighth in the boys’ 500 in 6:14.71.

Varner, Zoie Lamphere, Locke and Mackenna Maynard finished seventh in the 200 free relay in 2:07.35.

Eric Lauber, Wise, Max Vega and Stroop took seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:45.24.

Ava Gannon took ninth in the 100 back in 1:20.34.

Jordyn Radney finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.04 and Tavani was 13th for the boys in 1:24.05.

Jordan Hartmann, Gannon, Lamphere and Locke took sixth in the 400 free relay in 4:40.87 and Lauber, Vega, Joey Donovan and Tavani finished fourth in the 400 free relay in 4:25.77. Derek Harrington, Nate Spencer, Luke Tavani and Jacob Stiner took eighth in 5:19.20.