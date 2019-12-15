TOWANDA — The host Black Knights took second at their Dandy Duals on Saturday, as Bethlehem Freedom brought home the title.
Towanda went 4-1 on the day, while Freedom was 5-0. Jersey Shore took third at 3-2, Williamson was fourth at 2-3, Danville was fifth at 3-2, Hanover was sixth at 1-4 and Wyoming Area was seventh at 1-4, while Coudersport was fifth at 1-4.
In the opening round Towanda beat Williamson 61-9 and Wyoming Area beat Coudersport 48-36. In the other pool Freedom beat Hanover 64-15 and Jersey Shore beat Danville 40-37.
Towanda beat Wyoming Area 63-18 and Freedom beat Danville 57-12, while Jersey Shore beat Hanover 46-30 and Williamson beat Coudersport 38-27.
Towanda beat Coudersport 66-18 and Williamson beat Wyoming Area 42-36 in round three, and Freedom beat Jersey Shore 55-21 and Danville beat Hanover 45-31.
In the crossovers Towanda beat Jersey Shore 46-30 and Hanover beat Wyoming Area 42-36. Freedom beat Williamson 66-9 and Danville beat Coudersport 60-24.
In the final round Jersey Shore beat Williamson 39-27, Coudersport beat Hanover 39-36, Danville beat Wyoming Area 58-18 and Freedom beat Towanda 56-18.
Lewis Vargas was the outstanding wrestler at 120 pounds for Freedom.
Clayton Watkins went 5-0 on the day for the Black Knights.
“ I was really pleased with the way we wrestled today,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “With this year’s team I have no idea what we are going to do when we go out there. In the past we had kids you kind of knew they were going to getg you 4-6 every time they went on the mats. This is something I told the kids the first day. Look around, we don’t have the big name guys. We have guys who have been around a while, but we don’t have the guy match after match after match will get points, so it kind of falls on all of them. I said why not you, why not you be the kid that steps up
“Big days out of Clayton Watkins and Skyler Allen, overall we had guys that won and guys that lost, but we had fun. I’ll be honest the Freedom match wasn’t that fun, they were better than us. We wrestled a couple nice six minute matches, but they were better than us up and down the lineup. We were getting shut out, and coach (Mike) Maurer and I were talking and saying we could get shut out and who steps up but a kid that is a freshman JV wrestler who will be in and out of the lineup, Spencer Jennings, and he steps up with the spotlight on him and gets the pin, and I thought we wrestled well after that.”
Against Freedom Jennings got a pin over Nicholas Farrel in 3:17 when Towanda trailed 40-0. It was a match that Jennings trailed early and was a close match when he got the pin. After the pin Watkins followed with a fall at 195 and Aaron Herlt had a pin at 285 for Towanda’s points in the final.
Connor Bevan (113), Vargas (120), Reinaldo Lebrom (126), Connor Hubert (132), Patrick Carrillo (160), Maximos Marrero (220) and Christian Horvath (106) all had pin for Freedom in the final and Thaddeus Howland (138), Shane Storm (152) and Christian Jurado (170) also had wins in the match.
In the opener against Williamson the Black Knights got wins from Watkins (195), Alex Perez (220), Herlt (285), Shane Atwood (106), Tyler Hawley (113), Garrett Chapman (126), Wyatt Delamater (132), Allen (138), Joseph Vanderpool (145), Evan Johnson (152), Will Bowen (170) and Lacin Terry (182). Chapman, Delamater, Johnson, Bowen and Terry all had pins for Towanda.
Carter Gontarz had a pin at 120 and Troy Burrous had a win for Williamson by decision at 160.
Against Wyoming Area the Black Knights got wins from Herlt (220), Perez (285), Hawley (113), Chapman (126), Delamater (132), Allen (138), Vanderpool (145), Johnson (152), Brandon Lantz (160), Terry (182) and Watkins (195). Perez, Hawley, Chapman, Allen and Vanderpool had pins for Towanda.
In the match against Coudersport the Black Knights got wins from Perez (285), Atwood (106), Hwley (113), Mykee Nowell (120), Chapman (126), Delamater (132), Allen (138), Johnson (152), Bowen (170), Terry (182) and Watkins (195). Perez, Hawley, Nowell, Delamater, Allen, Johnson, Bowen, Terry and Watkins all had pins for Towanda.
Against Jersey Shore the Black Knights got five forfeit wins from Atwood (106), Nowell)113) Delamater (132), Chayton Woodruff (138) and Herlt (285). Allen had a major decision, Johnson and Perez won decisions and Watkins got a pin.
“ That was a fun match, so far it’s been the most enjoyable match of the season,” Sexton said. “They have some good kids and our kids wrestled well. I couldn’t be more proud of how Clayton Watkins went out in a big match and how he wrestled to salt away the victory.
“I was really happy to get Lacin Terry back in the lineup today, Lacin has been battling a football related injury and today was the first day we got him on the mat, it was nice to see him back wrestling to his ability.”
Against Jersey Shore the Williamson Warriors got wins from Ayden Sprauge, Darren Clark, Josh Hultz, Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottolano, with Sottolano getting a pin.
Against Coudersport the Warriors got a pin from Sottolano, a pin from Faulkner, a pin from Gontarz, a forfeit win from Clark, a pin by Hultz and a win by Sipps.
Against Wyoming Area the Warriors got a pin by Gontarz, a pin by Hultz, a forfeit by Cummings, a forfeit by Troy Burrous, a forfeit by Jacob Peffer and forfeit wins by Sipps and Sottolano.
In the match against Freedom the Warriors got wins from Cummings and Sottolano, with Sottolano getting a pin.
Towanda is at Tunkhannock on Wednesday.
