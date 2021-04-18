The Towanda tennis team beat NP-Liberty 7-0 on Saturday.
Jaden Wise won 6-4, 6-3 over River Hicks-Lee at first singles and at second singles Dacion Yrigollen won 6-1, 6-2 over Allen Weed.
In third singles Rein Alderfer won 6-0, 6-4 over Ian Beck and at fourth singles Luke Tavani won 6-0, 6-0 over Dylan Eveland.
Towanda got a forfeit win at fifth singles.
Wise and Yrigollen won 6-3, 6-3 over Hicks-Lee and Weed at first doubles and Nate Spencer and Alderfer won 1-6, 6-0, 10-8 over Eveland and Beck at second doubles.
In an exhibition match Ethan Dillman and Ryan O’Connor of NP-Liberty won 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 over Tavani and Aidan Hennessy.
Wellsboro 5, South Williamsport 0
The Hornets stayed unbeaten with the win.
Will Poirier won 7-5, 6-1 at first singles over Logan Ogden and Zach Singer won 6-2, 6-2 over Kade Sanford at second singles.
Joe Doty won 6-2, 6-3 over Ross Ferlase at third singles.
Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict won 6-3, 6-4 over Caleb Jackson and Ryan Branton and at second doubles Liam Manning and Hayne Webster won 6-0, 6-3 over Brock Weaver and Zach McGuire.
