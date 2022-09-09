Towanda tennis drops close match to Wellsboro

TOWANDA – The Towanda tennis team traveled to Wellsboro on Thursday, but were unable to come away with a win as the Lady Hornets snapped a 29-match losing streak in a 3-2 win.
The losing streak for Wellsboro dates back to Sept. 30, 2019, with their last victory coming against Towanda as well.
Towanda came close to pulling off their first victory of 2022, but Wellsboro would take two-of-three singles matches and split in doubles.
In the first singles match, Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss would win over Jocelyn Stroud in two sets with a score of 6-1 in set one and a tight 7-6 (7-4) score in the second set.
Lainey Alderfer would get the win in the second singles match and would win 6-0 and 6-3 over Ana Perry for the lone Lady Black Knights singles victory.
In the third singles match, Wellsboro’s Kailey Zuchowski would win in two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
In the first doubles match, Towanda would get the victory as the team of Katey Calaman and Polina Goncharova would win in straight sets by counts of 6-2 and 6-3 over Gillian Hernandez and Kayleigh Harper.
In the second doubles, Emma Ackley and Rayna Roberts would drop the match in straight sets to Leslie Bowers and Olivia Gage by scores of 1-6 and 4-6.
Towanda will be back on the courts on Saturday at 10 a.m. when they host the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties.
