Towanda tennis drops close match to Wellsboro

Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer returns a ball during Thursday’s match against Wellsboro.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA – The Towanda tennis team traveled to Wellsboro on Thursday, but were unable to come away with a win as the Lady Hornets snapped a 29-match losing streak in a 3-2 win.

The losing streak for Wellsboro dates back to Sept. 30, 2019, with their last victory coming against Towanda as well.