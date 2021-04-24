Towanda tennis dropped both ends of a doubleheader with Jersey Shore 4-1 on Friday.
In the first match Aidan Hennessy and Ryan O’Connnor won 6-2, 6-2 over John Morris and Brennen Smith at second doubles.
Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman fell 6-1, 6-4 to Ross Fuller and Connor Cornelius of Jersey Shore at first doubles.
Jaden Wise fell 6-3, 6-1 to Jackson Stenler at first singles and Eli Bower of Jersey Shore won 7-5, 6-2 over Dacion Yrigollen at second singles while Robert Smith of Jersey Shore won 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 over Rein Alderfer at third singles.
In the second match Hennessy and O’Connor won 6-1, 6-3 over Morris and Smith and Stenler beat Wise 6-1, 6-4, while Bower beat Yirgollen 6-2, 6-0 and Smith beat Alderfer 6-3, 6-3.
Fuller and Cornelius won 6-3, 6-1 over Tavani and Dillman.
