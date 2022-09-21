Towanda tennis drops match against Bucktail

TOWANDA — Despite battling throughout the match, the Towanda tennis team ultimately fell 5-0 to Bucktail on Tuesday.
At first singles, Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud fell 6-0, 6-1 to Kayla Probert.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 9:42 am
TOWANDA — Despite battling throughout the match, the Towanda tennis team ultimately fell 5-0 to Bucktail on Tuesday.
At first singles, Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud fell 6-0, 6-1 to Kayla Probert.
Bucktail’s Alexis Lowery defeated Katey Calaman 7-5, 6-4 at second singles.
At third singles, Towanda’s Alyse Bass was bested 6-4, 6-3 by Bella English.
The Towanda team of Polina Goncharova and Emma Ackley fell 6-0, 6-2 to Bucktail’s Eva Sockman and Kendall Probert at first doubles.
At second doubles, the Bucktail tandem of Addy Miller and Gigi Balchun topped the Towanda duo of Maddie Blanchard and Rayna Roberts 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Knights will face Wellsboro on the road at 4 p.m. tomorrow.å
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.