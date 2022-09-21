Towanda tennis drops match against Bucktail

Towanda’s Alyse Bass returns a ball during Tuesday’s match against Bucktail.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA — Despite battling throughout the match, the Towanda tennis team ultimately fell 5-0 to Bucktail on Tuesday.

At first singles, Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud fell 6-0, 6-1 to Kayla Probert.