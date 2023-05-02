WELLSBORO — The Towanda tennis team was swept by Galeton on Monday, losing 4-0 in the preliminary round of the District IV Class AA boys’ tennis team tourmament.
The Black Knights entered the match on a three-match winning streak, but came up empty-handed against Galeton.
Micah Batson topped Luke Tavani 6-3, 6-2 in the first singles, while Reilly Streich beat Rein Alderfer 6-3, 6-1 in the second singles. Braiden Cimino completed the singles’ sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Haven Poll.
John Martin and Matthew Smith bested Bayley Poll and Ryan O’Connor 7-5, 6-4 in the only doubles match on the day.
Tavani and Alderfer will compete in the District IV singles tournament on Saturday.
