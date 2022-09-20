TOWANDA – The Towanda girls’ tennis team dropped to 1-9 after losing 5-0 to Bloomsburg on Saturday.
In first singles, Jocelyn Stroud would drop matches 1-6 and 0-6 to Bloomsburg’s Mya Coyine.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
TOWANDA – The Towanda girls’ tennis team dropped to 1-9 after losing 5-0 to Bloomsburg on Saturday.
In first singles, Jocelyn Stroud would drop matches 1-6 and 0-6 to Bloomsburg’s Mya Coyine.
At second singles, Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer would fall to Erin Lee by scores of 2-6 and 1-6.
Katey Calaman dropped two straight sets by scores of 0-6 to Anela Lyman at third singles.
At first doubles, Towanda’s Alyse Bass and Polina Goncharova fell to Lauren Baker and Luck Eklund by a margin of 3-6 and 4-6.
Bloomsburg’s Hope Lapinski and Ashita Nandal would complete the sweep of Towanda by scores of 6-2 and 6-1 over Maddie Blanchard and Rayna Roberts at second double.
Towanda is back on the courts on Tuesday when they travel to Bucktail at 4:30 p.m.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.