The Towanda tennis team fell to Bucktail 3-2 to suffer their first loss of the year.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won 6-2, 6-0 over Christina Delatore at first singles and at first doubles Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 over Anytela Intallura and Bella English.
In second singles Kayla Robert of Bucktail won 6-4, 6-4 over Hannah Risch and Emma Poorman won 7-5, 6-4 over Towanda’s Mackenna Maynard at third singles.
In first doubles Keri Prebble and Makenzie Wagner won 6-3, 6-3 over Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud.
