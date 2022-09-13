TOWANDA — The Towanda tennis team kept things close against Cowanesque Valley on Monday, but ultimately fell 3-2.
At first singles, Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud fell 6-4, 6-4 to CV’s Paisley Nudd.
Lainey Alderfder picked up a win for Towanda at second singles, topping Kylee Stone 7-6, 6-4.
Towanda’s Katey Calaman defeated Laynie Labarron 7-5, 6-4 at third singles.
At first doubles, the Towanda team of Polina Goncharova and Alyse Bass fell 7-5, 7-0 to the CV team of Logan Hamilton and Chelsea Wattles.
Towanda’s second singles duo of Emma Ackley and Rayna Roberts were defeated 6-2, 6-3 by the CV tandem of Janna Quick and Kyra Campbell.
The Lady Knights will take the court again at 11 a.m. on Saturday when they host Bloomsburg.
Towanda 4, NP-L 1 (Saturday)
TOWANDA — The Lady Knights picked up their first win of the year with a 4-1 over North-Penn Liberty on Saturday.
Stroud won 6-1, 6-3 over Marissa Greiss at first singles, and Aldefrfer won by forfeit at second singles.
At third singles, Bass topped Addie Hill 7-6, 6-3, 6-5 to secure the victory for Towanda.
Calaman and Goncharova beat the NP-L team of Ellie Breon and Angeline Benitez 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles.
At second doubles, Ackley and Roberts won 6-4, 6-2 over Lillyn Tanner and Annie Johns.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
