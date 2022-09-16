WESTFIELD – The Towanda tennis team fell in all five matches on Thursday to the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians.
WESTFIELD – The Towanda tennis team fell in all five matches on Thursday to the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians.
At first singles, Paisley Nudd topped Jocelyn Stroud by scores of 6-3 and 6-0.
The second singles match would be won by Kylee Stone, who beat Lainey Alderfer 6-2 and 6-1.
During the third singles match, Laynie Lavarron beat Katey Calaman in a tight contest by scores of 7-5 and 6-4.
In the first doubles match, Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton from CV would win by scores of 6-4 and 6-0 over Alyse Bass and Polina Goncharova.
During the second doubles match, Chelsea Wattles and Krya Campbell would win 6-0 and 6-1 over Towanda’s Rayna Roberts and Maddie Blanchard to complete their sweep.
The Towanda tennis team is back on the court on Saturday when they host Bloomsburg at 11 a.m.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
