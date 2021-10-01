WESTFIELD — The Towanda Lady Black Knights won two singles matches, but that would be it as Cowanesque Valley picked up a 3-2 victory.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over CV’s Kara Watterson at first singles. Hannah Risch made it 2-for-2 for the Knights with a 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-3 win over Kari Doran.
At third singles, CV’s Paisley Nudd earned a 6-4, 6-1 win over Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud.
CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova at first doubles.
The second doubles match went to CV’s Laynie Labarron and Kylie Stone in a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Lara Vega and Danica Vargason.
Towanda wraps up the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.