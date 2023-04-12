TOWANDA — The Towanda tennis team fell to visiting Galeton on Tuesday, going down 3-2 in a non-league match.
While Towanda’s singles all lost in straight sets, both of their doubles teams grabbed wins. The first doubles team of Bailey Poll and Ryan O’Connor won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 over John Martin and Matthew Smith, while the second team composed of Owen Lane and Aiden Hennessey topped Jeremiah Lubera and Elijah Kiselyk, 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.