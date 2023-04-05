TOWANDA — The Towanda tennis team fell to Galeton by a 4-1 count in a non-league match on Tuesday.
The Towanda second doubles team of Aidan Hennessy and Bayley Poll won 6-1, 6-1 over Jeremiah Lubera and Elijah Kiselyk to give the Knights their only win.
Luke Tavani dropped a tough 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) match at first singles to Galeton’s Reilly Streich.
At second singles, Rein Alderfer fell 6-3, 6-3 to Micah Batson, while Towanda’s Haven Poll dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Braiden Cimino at third singles.
Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Owen Lane fell in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to John Martin and Matthew Smith at first doubles.
The Knights (2-2) will welcome in Cowanesque Valley on Thursday for a 4 p.m. match.
