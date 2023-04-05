Towanda tennis fall to Galeton

Towanda’s Luke Tavani returns a shot during Tuesday’s match against Galeton.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

TOWANDA — The Towanda tennis team fell to Galeton by a 4-1 count in a non-league match on Tuesday.

The Towanda second doubles team of Aidan Hennessy and Bayley Poll won 6-1, 6-1 over Jeremiah Lubera and Elijah Kiselyk to give the Knights their only win.