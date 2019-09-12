The Towanda tennis team fell to Jersey Shore 7-0 on Wednesday.
In first singles Natalie Charnego picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hannah Ryck of Towanda and at second singles Riley Frazier of Jersey Shore won 6-3, 6-1 over Hannah Risch.
Miranda Schneider won 6-0, 6-0 over Emma Walter at third singles and Sam Machmer won 6-4, 6-0 over Mackenna Maynard at fourth singles, while Hailey Stetts won 6-0, 6-0 over Ava gannon at fifth singles.
In first doubles Charnego and Frazier won 6-1, 6-1 over Ryck and Maynard and Stetts and Gabby Bellomo won 8-6 over Risch and Walter in second doubles.
In exhibition doubles Chloe Embick and Sadie Grizwold of Jersey Shore won 8-1 over Varner and Chayalin Carle and Savannah Brion and Hailey Shadle of Jersey Shore beat Gannon and Kileigh Davidson 9-7.
Wellsboro tennis halted; NPL/CV rained out
Wellsboro’s teannis match with Bucktail was halted by rain and will resume on Oct. 2. CV and North Penn-Liberty were also rained out.
GOLF
Wellsboro 348, Benton 375, Montgomery 540
The Hornets golf team stayed unbeaten on Wednesday.
Ty Morral earned medalist honors with an 80 and Joe Propheta shot an 85. Brock Hamblin shot an 89, Ethan Blakley had a 94, Dylan Abernathy shot 102 and Daniel Mitchell had a 105.
Mike Mrythel shot 83 to lead Benton.
