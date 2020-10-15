The Towanda tennis team fell to Montgomery 3-1 in the District 4 tournament on Wednesday.
Hannah Ryck continued her dominant season for the Black Knights with a straight set win at first singles.
Ryck beat Clare Ulrich 6-3, 6-2 for Towanda.
In second singles Jenna Waring of Montgomery won 6-2, 7-5 over Hannah Risch of Towanda and at third singles Samy Ulrich beat Mackenna Maynard 6-2, 6-1.
Montgomery’s Taylor McRae and Mallorie Myers won 6-0, 6-0 over Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud at second doubles.
In first doubles, the match was stopped after Montgomery clinched the match. Montgomery’s Corney Smith and Brynn McRae led Emma Walter and Ava Gannon 7-5, 4-6, 2-0.
“Our young girls all played so well,” coach Sabrina Taylor said. “Our young, inexperienced girls were holding their own and going head to head against much more seasoned players. There were a lot of great shots and good rallies back and forth. Win or lose, we’re extremely proud of everyone and couldn’t have asked for more from them.”
Towanda will next head to District 4 doubles, where they are seeded eighth and will take on No. 9 Selinsgrove at Williamsport High School. Doubles starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ryck and Maynard will play for Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.