The Towanda tennis team moved to 2-0 on the year with a 5-0 win over Wellsboro on Thursday.
Hannah Ryck got a first singles win 6-1, 6-0 over Ana Perry of Wellsboro and Hannah Risch won 6-0, 6-1 over Alexis Banik at second singles.
Mackenna Maynard won 6-1, 6-0 over Brittany Route in third singles.
In first doubles Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won 6-2, 6-0 over Gillian Hernandez and Hailey Zuchowski and Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud won 6-4, 6-2 over Hannah Nuss and Michaela Sedor.
Banik won 6-0 over Lara Vega of Towanda in an exhibition match.
CV 3, NP-Liberty 2
Megan Wattles won 6-3, 6-1 over Aubrey Griess in first singles for CV in the win.
Kari Doran and Paisley Nudd won 6-2, 6-0 over Daina Dawes and Marissa Griess at first doubles and Jenna Quick and Latne Labarron won 6-2, 6-2 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford at second doubles.
NPL got a 6-2, 6-4 win from KT Nealon over Kara Walterson at second singles and a 6-1, 6-3 win from Emma Eglesia over Shae Schoonover at second singles.
