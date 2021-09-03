TOWANDA — The top two teams in the NTL standings met on Thursday night in Towanda and Cowanesque Valley slipped away with the victory against the Black Knights winning 3-2 in a hard fought contest.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck convincingly took the first singles match, defeating Kara Watterson 6-0, 6-1. Fellow Towanda senior, Hannah Risch, followed suit winning 6,3, 6-4 against Kari Doran.
Cowanesque Valley’s Paisley Nudd won the last singles match with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against Jocelyn Stroud.
In doubles, Cowanesque Valley’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton defeated Alyse Bass and Lainey Aldefer 6-1, 6-2. In the finals doubles match Cowanesque Valley’s Laynie Labarron and Kylie Stone sealed the victory posting a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Polina Goncharova and Katey Calaman.
Towanda falls to 1-3 on the season while Cowanesque Valley improves to 3-0. Up next for Towanda is a trip to Wellsboro on Thursday Sep. 9 at 4 p.m.
