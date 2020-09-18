The Towanda tennis team improved to 3-1 with a 4-1 win over Cowanesque Valley on Thursday.
Towanda swept the singles matches in the victory.
Hannah Ryck won at first singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 over Megan Wattles and at second singles Hannah Risch won 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) over Kara Watterson, while Mackenna Maynard won 7-5, 6-1 over Shae Schoonover in third singles.
Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won 6-4, 5-7, 10-3 at first doubles over Kari Doran and Paisley Nudd and CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton won over Jocelyn Stroud and Juliana Varner 6-4, 7-5 (7-4).
NP-Liberty 4,
Wellsboro 1
Aubrey Griess of NP-Liberty won 6-0, 6-4 over Ana Perry at first singles, while K.T. Nealen won 6-1, 6-1 over Alexis Banik at second singles. Daina Dawes won 6-0, 6-1 over Brittany Route at third singles as NP-Liberty swept the singles matches.
Emma Eglesia and Marissa Griess of NP-Liberty won 6-3, 6-0 Gillian Hernandiz and Kailey Zuchowski 6-3, 6-0. Hannah Nuss and Michaela Sendor of Wellsboro won 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford at second doubles.
