The Towanda Black Knights opened the season with a 5-0 victory over NP-Liberty in girls’ tennis action.
Hannah Ryck won 6-1, 6-0 over Aubrey Griess in first singles and in second singles Hannah Risch won 6-4, 6-0 over KT Nealen.
Mackenna Maynard won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Emma Eglesia.
In first doubles Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won over Daina Dawes and Marissa Griess 4-6, 7-5 and in second doubles Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud won 6-1, 6-1 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford.
