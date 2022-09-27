TOWANDA – The Towanda girls tennis team picked up their third victory of the season and second consecutive win on Saturday when they beat NP-Liberty 3-2.
In singles play, Towanda would go 2-1 with Lainey Alderfer winning by scores of 7-6 and 7-5 and Katey Calaman winning by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.
Jocelyn Stroud would fall to Liberty’s Marissa Griess 6-1 in both sets.
In doubles play, the teams’ would split and Alyse Bass and Rayna Roberts would grab the win for Towanda by counts of 6-1.
Polina Goncharova and Maddie Blanchard would drop the other singles contest to Ella Weiskopff and Annabelle Johns by scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
The Lady Knights are back on the courts on Tuesday when they get a rematch with Liberty on the road at 4:30 p.m.
