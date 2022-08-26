The Towanda Lady Black Knights tennis team opened up their 2022 season in the Queens of the Court Tournament in Montoursville on Thursday where they fell 5-0.
The loss pushes Towanda into the consolation match slated for Saturday.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
In singles play, Towanda would fail to pick up a victory during the match.
The loss pushes Towanda into the consolation match slated for Saturday.
In singles play, Towanda would fail to pick up a victory during the match.
Number one slotted Towanda player Lainey Alderfer would fall by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 in straight sets to Kara Mann.
Both Alyse Bass and Katie Calaman would drop their singles matches in straight sets by scores of 6-0, 6-0 to finish off singles play 0-3 for the Lady Black Knights.
In doubles play, Montoursville recorded a sweep as Erin Deljanovan and Jill Stone would beat Polina Goncherova and Madie Blanchard by scores of 6-0 in both sets.
Towanda’s Emma Ackley and Rayna Robers would also fall in two sets in the second doubles match by scores of 6-0 and 6-1 to Montoursville’s Randy McKenna and Kendall Simms.
Towanda will now face the loser of the Montgomery and Lewisburg match in the consolation match on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the championship match to follow at 1 p.m.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
