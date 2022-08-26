Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.