TOWANDA — The Towanda girls tennis team picked up a win in first singles, but it was not enough as the Lady Knights fell 4-1 to visiting Bucktail on Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Ryck earned the lone victory for Towanda, defeating Kayla Probert 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Towanda’s Hannah Risch dropped a match to Emma Poorman 6-2, 6-3, and Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud was defeated by Bella English 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, Towanda’s Lainey Aldofen and Polina Goncharova fell to Alexis Lowery and Abby Miller 6-1, 6-1.
In the other doubles match, Towanda’s Katie Callamon and Danica Vorgeson were defeated by Dokota Werts and Gigi Balchun 6-1, 6-2.
Towanda has a chance to bounce back today at 4 p.m. when the Knights host Cowanesque Valley.
Cowanesque Valley 5, Wellsboro 0
The Cowanesque Valley girls’ tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season after sweeping Wellsboro 5-0 on Tuesday.
Cowanesque Valley’s Kara Watterson defeated Michaela Sendor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. In a tight contest, CV’s Kari Doran pulled away in a 7-6, 7-3, 6-4 contest against Anna Perry.
In the finals singles match, CV’s Paisley Nodd picked up a 6-0, 6-2 result against Hannah Nuss.
In doubles action, CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamiltion defeated Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski 6-2, 6-1.
Completing the sweep, Laynie Labarron and Chelsea Wattles got the best of Kayleigh Harper and Leslie Bowers, winning 6-1, 6-0.
