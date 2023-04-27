WESTFIELD — The Towanda tennis team collected a pair of wins on Wednesday, defeating Cowanesque Valley 3-2 and 4-1 in an NTL doubleheader
WESTFIELD — The Towanda tennis team collected a pair of wins on Wednesday, defeating Cowanesque Valley 3-2 and 4-1 in an NTL doubleheader
The wins push Towanda’s record to 6-5 and qualifies the Black Knights for the District IV team tournament.
In the first match, Luke Tavani defeated Evan Zinck 6-0, 6-1 in the first singles match, while Rein Alderfer won the second singles 6-0, 6-0. Bayley Poll defeated Kole Graves 6-0, 6-1 in the third singles match.
Towanda forfeited its doubles matches in the first match in order to move onto the second with potential bad weather on the forefront.
In the second match, Poll topped Zinck 6-2, 6-1 in the first singles, and Alderfer won the second singles 6-1, 6-0. Owen Lane won the third singles over Ben Doran 6-1, 6-3.
In the first doubles, Aiden Hennessy and Rian Hennessy defeated Nate Boyer and Kole Graves 6-1, 6-1. In the second doubles, CV’s Connor Burdick and Carter Hoke took down Nate Spencer and Matrix McCarter, 7-5, 1-6 (12-10).
Alderfer moved to 7-4 on the season, good enough to qualify for district singles.
