The Towanda tennis team swept a doubleheader with Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday 5-0 and 4-1.
Jaden Wise won at first singles 6-3, 6-3 over Arch Ackley and Dacion Yrigollen won 6-1, 4-6, 10-2 over Cayden Stone at second singles, while Rein Alderfer won 6-1, 6-2 over Brett Meise at third singles.
Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman won 6-1, 6-2 over Ben Doran and Maverick Graves in first doubles.
CV forfeited second doubles.
In the next match Wise won 6-3, 6-1 over Ackley and Yrigollen won 6-0, 6-2 over Stone, while Alderfer won 6-1, 6-1 over Meise.
Doran and Graves won 6-2, 6-3 over Ryan O'Connor and Aiden Hennessy at first doubles.
Second doubles CV forfeited.
