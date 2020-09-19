The Towanda tennis team avenged their only loss of the year with a 3-2 win over Bucktail to move to 4-1 on the year.
Hannah Ryck stayed unbeaten at first singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Christina Delatorre and Hannah Risch won 6-3, 6-4 over Kayla Probert at second singles.
In first doubles Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 over Angela Intallura and Bella English of Bucktail.
Bucktail’s Emma Pooreman won 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 over Mackenna Maynard at third singles and Kori Prebble and Alexis Lowery of Bucktail won 6-4, 6-4 over Jocelyn Stroud and Juliana Varner at second doubles.
