The Towanda tennis team beat Galeton 3-2 on Friday.
In first doubles Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman won 7-5, 6-4 over John Martin and Matt Smith and Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessy won 6-4, 6-2 over Jeremiah Lubera and Ken Johnson at second doubles.
Dacion Yrigollen won 6-3, 7-5 over Braiden Cimino at second singles.
Galeton’s Reilly Striker won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Jaden Wise at first singles and Micah Batson won 6-4, 7-5 over Rein Alderfer at third singles.
