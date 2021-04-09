The Towanda tennis team picked up a 6-1 win over NP-Liberty on Thursday.
Jaden Wise won 6-1, 6-4 over River Hicks-Lee at first singles and at second singles Dacion Yrigollen won 6-0, 6-2 over Allen Weed.
Rein Alderfer of Towanda won 6-1, 6-2 over Ian Beck at third singles and Luke Tavani won 6-1, 6-1 over Dylon Eveland at fourth singles.
Towanda won fifth singles by forfeit.
Wise and Alderfer won 6-2, 6-2 over Hicks-Lee and Allen Weed. At second singles Beck and Eveland won 6-1, 6-3 over Ryan O’Connor and Nate Spencer.
Wellsboro 5, Galeton 0
Will Poirier won at first singles for the Hornets 6-0, 6-0 over Reilly Strike and Zach Singer won 6-1, 6-1 over Braiden Cimino at second singles.
Joe Doty won 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 over Micah Batson.
In first doubles Owen Richardson and Dustin Bendedict beat John Martin and Kenneth Johnson 6-0, 6-2 and Liam Manning and Hayne Webster won 6-0, 6-1 over Matthew Smith and Jeremiah Lybea.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Newark Valley 1, Waverly 0
Waverly outshot Newark Valley 12-4 and had a 5-3 edge in corners in the loss.
“Things just didn’t go our way tonight, this was supposed to be a home game for us but due to COVID hitting the referee pool we couldn’t get refs for a game at our field, we made the decision as a team to play at Newark Valley because they could get referees and the boys wanted to play, unfortunately it bit us, I feel like this would have been a much different game on our field, but in theses times of COVID and quarantines you have to roll with the punches like it or not,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said.
Cameron McIsaac had three saves for Waverlya nd Brandon Randell had 12 for Newark Valley.
SVEC 7, Notre Dame 0
Mason Holmes had two goals and three assists for SVEC.
Darren Starkweather and Jacob Banks each had two goals and Noah Banks and Taylor Brock had assists.
SVEC had 19 shots and four corners and Notre Dame had two shots and three corner kicks.
Cody Gonzalez had nine saves for Notre Dame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.