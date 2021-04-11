The Towanda tennis team moved to 3-0 on the year with a 4-1 win at Tunkhannock on Saturday.
Jaden Wise fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Zak Keiser at first singles.
In second singles Dacion Yrigollen won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 over Aiden Edwards and Rein Alderfer won 6-1, 6-2 over Chris Mirabelli at third singles.
Grady Dibble and Luke Tavani won 6-2, 6-0 over Kaleb Gruber and Elijah Goglin at first doubles and Ethan Dillman and Ryan O’Connor got a forfeit win at second doubles.
Towanda hosts Galeton on Tuesday.
Galeton 4, NP-Liberty 1
Galeton’s Reilly Striker won 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 over River Hicks-Lee and Braiden Cimino won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over Allen Weed and Micah Bastan won 6-1, 6-2 over Ian Beck.
Hicks-Lee and Weed won 6-1, 6-3 over Kenneth Johnson and Matthew Smith at first doubles and Bastan and Jeremiah Labrea won 6-1, 6-3 over Beck and Dylon Eveland at second doubles.
BOYS’ SOCCER
SVEC 2, Waverly 0
Waverly fell to SVEC 2-0 on Saturday.
Jacob Banks and Mason Holmes had goals for SVEC.
SVEC had 12 shots and five corner kicks and Waverly had three shots and six corners.
Cameron McIsaac had 10 saves for Waverly and Aidan Swayze had three saves for SVEC.
“This is almost an exact carbon copy of the game we played against SVEC on Tuesday,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “It would have been nice to not give up the 2 early goals, but very pleased with how we held it together today after going down early. The last 5 minutes of the first half was some of the best soccer we’ve played all season, and we came out in the second half much more organized defensively, which allowed us to keep them scoreless for the second half. We need to get better at possessing the ball in the middle third and allowing our attack to build, too many times we got the ball forward to our strikers and they had no support to capitalize on the attack, but a lot of good takeaways today and I hope we can carry those forward for this last week of the season and end on a high note!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.