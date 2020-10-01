The Towanda tennis team beat Wellsboro 4-1 on Wednesday.
Mackenna Maynard won at first singles 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 over Ana Perry and Emma Walter won at second singles over Alexis Banik 6-3, 6-4. Ava Gannon won at third singles 6-0, 6-2 over Brittany Route.
In first doubles Hannah Risch and Joclyn Stroud won 6-2, 6-2 and at second doubles, Wellsboro got a 6-4, 6-1 win over Juliana Varner and Alyse Bass.
CV 5, NP-Liberty 0
Megan Wattles won at first singles 6-1, 6-1 over Aubrey Griess and at second singles Kara Watterson won 6-1, 6-4 over KT Nealen. Kari Doran won 6-3, 6-2 over Dania Dawes at third singles.
In first doubles Doran and Paisley Nudd won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over Emma Eglesia and Marissa Griess and Janna Quick and Laynee Labarron won 6-3, 6-3 over Angeline Benitez and Martina Bradford at second doubles.
