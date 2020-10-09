The Towanda tennis team edged Cowanesque Valley 3-2 to wrap up the league title on Thursday.
Towanda won at first and second singles in the victory.
Hannah Ryck won 6-1, 6-2 over Kara Watersen at first singles to stay unbeaten on the year, and Hannah Risch won 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) over Kari Doran.
Megan Wattles of CV won 6-1, 6-3 over Mackenna Maynard at third singles.
in first doubles Emma Walter and Ava Gannon won 6-3, 6-2 over Paisley Nudd and Shae Schoonover and CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton won 6-1, 6-2 over Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud at second doubles.
“It feels great,” Ryck said of winning the title. “Wrapping up this year’s regular season as a team and clinching the title is something we had our eyes set on since last season.
“It’s what we’ve worked for, and to earn it against our toughest matchup in the league feels wonderful. For myself, winning the NTL feels pretty cool, and it just makes me more eager to play down at the district level this weekend.”
