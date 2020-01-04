Towanda’s Flynn Duals will start today at 11 a.m.
The eight teams are:
Towanda (8-1, District IV, Class AA)
Featured Wrestlers: Tyler Hawley (12, 113), Evan Johnson (11, 145), Clay Watkins (11, 195), Alex Perez (11, 220)
Montoursville (1-0, District IV, Class AA)
Featured Wrestlers: Cameron Wood (12, 220, 4th place at states), Cael Crebs (11, 170, third place at regionals), Isaac Cory (10, 160, 4th place at regionals), Brock Lutz (11, 126, fifth place at regionals)
Port Allegany (2-0, District IX, Class AA, Defending team champions)
Featured Wrestlers: Braeden Johnson (11, 138, 2nd place at regionals), Bryent Johnson (12, 113, 5th place at regionals), Eli Petruzzi (12, 145, 3rd place at regionals)
Central Columbia (4-5, District IV, Class AA)
Featured Wrestlers: Isaac Kester (11, 138, 6th place finisher at districts), Alex Eveland (11, 285, sectional champion), Troy Johnson (11, district qualifier), Dylan Devlin (195, district qualifier)
North Penn-Liberty (1-5, District IV, Class AA)
Featured Wrestlers: Coy Wagner (11, 113, district qualifier), Patriot June (11, 126, district qualifier), Roger Learn (12, 106)
West Scranton (2-1, District II, Class AAA)
Featured Wrestlers: Garrett Walsh (12, 160, 4th place at regionals), Cameron Butka (11, 195, district runner-up), Austin Fashover (11, 113, district runner-up), Anthony Caramano (12, 132, 3rd place at districts)
Western Wayne (2-5, District II, Class AA)
Featured Wrestlers: Jack McAlister (12, 285, sixth place at regionals), Mathew Leslie (11, 152, third place at districts), Alex Hollister (12, third place at districts)
Horseheads, N.Y. — (8-2)
Featured Wrestlers: Jack Saibeck (152), Tommy Dale (113), Zach Levey (120), Jarrett O’Connell (160)
In Pool A is Towanda, NP-Liberty, Horseheads and Western Wayne while in Pool B is Central Columbia, West Scranton, Port Allegany and Montoursville.
The Knights start the day with NP-Liberty followed by Horseheads and Western Wayne.
Wrestling will be continuous throughout the day.
