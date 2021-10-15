TOWANDA — The Towanda boys soccer team conceded four second half goals in a 5-1 loss to Williamson on Thursday evening.
In the 25th minute, Williamson forward Duncan Kerr found himself in on goal alone and neatly slotted home the opening goal into the right-side of the net.
Towanda had chances to score in the first half. Talen Irish shot a header off the post in the 10th minute and Jack Wheaton just missed a chance five minutes later.
Towanda took a moment to honor seniors Wil Zang, Vinny Carbo, and Austin Fowler with their families at half time.
In the 41st minute Ayden Sprague scored on a messy rebound goal for the Warriors. Eight minutes later, Stephen Gohr scored extending the lead to 3-0.
A minute later, Trent Achey took a nice touch inside beating his defender and blasted a shot into the bottom-right-hand corner making it 4-0.
The going only got tougher. In the 77th minute, Williamson scored on a throw in after the ball bounced around in the box ending in an own goal off of Fowler.
Logan Lambert provided a silver lining for Towanda scoring on a breakaway with just under a minute remaining in the game.
Towanda travels to play Hughesville on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Athens 6, Galeton 0
The Athens boys soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Galeton on Thursday.
Levent Van Helden opened up the scoring with a goal four minutes into the game, and Nate Quinn added another a few minutes later, with Daniel Horton assisting.
Mason Hughey scored with 26 minutes remaining in the first half, and Horton netted a goal with 12 minutes to go to give Athens a 4-0 lead at the half.
Quinn scored his second goal of the day just two minutes into the second half.
Korey Miller scored the final goal for Athens with eight minutes left in the contest.
Brayden Post picked up an assist on Quinn’s first goal and another on Miller’s.
Athens outshot Galeton 20-1, and held a nine to zero advantage in corner kicks.
Athens will travel to Millville for a match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
