MONTOURSVILLE — Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett each scored 23 points for the Towanda girls basketball team in a 61-41 victory over Montoursville on Friday night.
Bennett scored 10 points in the first quarter and Towanda outscored Montoursville 17-5. Bennett also recorded six total rebounds and four steals.
Manchester was lights out from beyond the arc scoring seven three pointers. Manchester finished the game with seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Bella Hurley chipped in five points for the Black Knights.
Towanda travels to play Canton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.