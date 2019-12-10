TOWANDA — Towanda boys’ basketball picked up a 54-37 win over Montrose in their home opener Monday.
The teams combined for 84 free throws in the game as the Knights went 27-for-47 from the line. Montrose was 15-for-37.
On the strength of their defense Towanda jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead as Tanner Kunkle led the way with eight points.
Montrose’s defense was stout in the second quarter, holding the Knights to just six points, as they cut it to 23-18 at the half.
In the third quarter Kolby Hoffman went off, scoring all 13 of Towanda’s points, as they began to pull away from Montrose, taking a 36-25 lead into the fourth.
In the final frame the Knights secured the win with an 18 point fourth quarter.
Hoffman had a career high 25 points to go with six boards while Kunkle added 15 points and five steals.
Otavious Chacona added seven points and three assists, Justin Schoonover had five points and Trent Kithcart netted two with eight boards.
NoPo 59, CV 58
The Indians were held to just six points in the final frame as the Panthers rallied to earn the non-league boys’ basketball win Monday.
CV led throughout, taking a 15-8 first quarter lead and pushing it to an 8-point advantage at the half (21-13).
A 24-point third quarter by the Indians gave them a 52-46 lead going into the fourth but NoPo scored 13 points to pull out the win.
Owen Fitzwater led the Indians with 16 points while Joel Heck added 15.
Seth Huyler notched nine, Darius Johnson and Dustin VanZile both scored six as Ben Cooper netted four and Joe Easton added two.
NoPo’s Carter Anderson led all scorers with 36 points, including a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line.
Hughesville 64, Troy 40
Garrett Boyer had 19 points to lead the Spartans to the non-league boys’ basketball win Monday.
The Trojans were down just three at the half (29-26) but were out scored 35-14 in the second half.
Ethan VanNoy led Troy with 12 points as Mason Imbt added 10. Ty Barrett scored seven, Robert Rogers added six with Caleb Binford and Isiah Rinebolt each netting two.
Dom Ayers rounded out the scoring with one.
