Towanda defeated North Penn-Liberty 6-1 in NTL girls’ tennis action Thursday.
The Knights won four of the five singles matches as Hannah Ryck defeated Daina Dawes 6-0, 6-1 at first singles.
At second singles Hannah Risch beat Emma Eglesia 6-3, 6-1; at third singles Emma Walter topped Aubrey Griess 6-4, 6-4 and at fourth singles Mackenna Maynard beat KT Nealen 6-3, 6-3.
NPL’s Daja Weaver won over Chayalin Carle 6-4, 6-4 at fifth singles.
The Knights swept the doubles matches.
At first doubles Ryck and Ava Gannon beat Eglesia and Nealen 6-0, 6-4 while at second doubles Maynard and Kileigh Davidson edged out Jasmine Tomko and Kylie Holmes 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
