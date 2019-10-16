Towanda swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action Tuesday.
They won the matches 25-21, 25-21 and 25-11.
DaLanie Pepper had 12 points, two kills, 22 assists and 12 digs for the Knights as Shelby Johnson added eight points, five kills, one block, seven digs and one assist.
Blaze Wood notched five points, four kills, one dig and two assists; Paige Manchester had five points, 10 kills, five blocks and five digs; Madigan Allen had four points, 11 kills, two blocks and eight digs; Amanda Horton had five points, two kills and four digs; Zoe Czajkowski had three points, eight digs and two assists; Samarah Smith had three points, a kill, four digs and one assist as Gracie Schoonover had a kill and Whitney Maloney notched three points and five digs.
Julia Boyle had 14 assists for Sayre with Lexi Post getting 13 digs. Emily Brion had three digs with Gianna Quattrini and Gabbi Randall each earning five kills. Erica Wells added two kills and 11 points.
Towanda won the JV match 25-23, 25-5.
Maddy Maynard had 14 points and three digs as Schoonover had 11 points, four kills and one dig.
Bre Overpeck had eight points and two kills; Aliyah Nimmo had two points, two kills, six assists and three digs; Athena Chacona had a point, three kills, two assists and three digs; Katelyn Williams had four kills; Destiney Brennan had a point, one kill and two digs; Winter Saxer added a block and a kill with Aziza Ismailova also getting a dig.
NP-Liberty 3, Canton 0
25-14, 25-10, 25-18
Maddison Minyo had 10 points, 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Mountaineers to the NTL volleyball win Tuesday.
Charisma Grega added 12 kills and 20 digs while JoAnne McNamara finished with 17 assists.
Alison Koval had 14 points and 19 digs as Grace Tice added five kills and five blocks.
For Canton Rhiley McNett had three kills and three digs as Esther Martin had a point, four kills, a block and three digs.
Annie Gaiotti added a point with five digs; Lauren Gleckner had a point and two digs; Jillaney Hartford had a point, two kills, one assist and two digs; Emily Ferguson had two kills and seven digs; Jillian Shay had seven points, an ace and six digs; Carmya Martell had a point, a kill, eight assists and 11 digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-14, 21-25, 15-8.
Emmie Tymeson had two kills as Keri Wesneski added two aces, five digs and nine kills. Trisha Gilbert had two aces, four digs, two kills and an assist; Aislyn Williams had an ace, six digs, four kills and 15 assists; Rachel Martin had two aces, six digs and six kills; Allyson Butcher had two aces, six digs, two kills and four assists and Marissa Ostrander had two aces, four digs and two assists.
Wellsboro 3, Athens 0
25-19, 25-10, 25-7
Caitlyn Callahan had 21 kills, eight points and four aces to lead the Hornets to the NTL volleyball win Tuesday.
Breigh Kemp added five kills, 10 assists, 17 points, three aces and nine digs; Megan Starkweather had four kills and 15 assists; Ryann Adams had seven points, two aces and 17 digs with Bailey Monks adding two blocks.
Wellsboro won the JV match 26-24, 25-16.
They travel to NP-Liberty on Friday.
For the Wildcats Taylor Field had three points and 18 digs as Leah Liechty added five kills.
Haley Barry had two kills and 14 digs; Kylie Jayne had two kills; Jenny Ryan had a kill with three digs; Kayliegh Miller had 10 assists with two digs; Cassidy Stackpole had seven digs and Gracie Witherow added four digs.
Northeast Bradford 3, Cowanesque Valley 1
Makayla Vargeson had 13 points, 16 kills and 22 digs to lead CV while Rylie Walker added six points, six kills and 15 digs.
Courtney Grimm had 12 points; Jess Hummel had 13 digs and four kills and Kailey Wells added five points and 22 assists.
Wyalusing 3, Williamson 0
25-20, 25-9, 25-15
Lylah Oswald had 15 kills to lead the Rams to the NTL volleyball win Tuesday.
Emily Lewis added four aces and four kills; Daphne Fassett had three aces and three kills; Imogen Herbert finished with 15 assists and three aces and Haley McGroarty had six assists, three kills and three aces.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-9, 25-21.
