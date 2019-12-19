Towanda coach Bill Sexton officially became the second winningest coach in PIAA history as the Knights edged out Tunkhannock 48-35 in non-league wrestling action Wednesday.
“Those kinds of things happen when you’ve been around as long as I have,” said Sexton. “I’ve been blessed to have good kids, good assistant coaches and to coach in a community that is very supportive of wrestling and a school that is supportive of the sport. When you get all those different groups focused in the right direction these kinds of things happen. That’s probably why it’s been fun for me.”
Sexton was tied with Danville’s Ron Kanaskie for second with 668 victories. The win over the Tigers gives Sexton 669.
That also makes him first for District IV but he’s still second in Class AA for the state. Kanaskie has 11 more wins against AA teams than Sexton.
It was Towanda 36-35 with two matches left when Towanda’s Evan Johnson pinned Alexzandra Pierce in 1:50 to ice it for the Knights.
“Tunkhannock started to come back on us and we got a huge win from Evan Johnson in his first period fall,” Sexton remarked.
Will Bowen (170) scored a fall in the final match to make it a 13-point win.
There was a lot of back and forth action with pins by both teams.
“It was crucial,” Sexton said about his wrestlers matching Tunkhannock’s fall for fall. “Tunkhannock has some good kids in their line-up. They have four regional place winners and two of their kids will probably be state medalists with (David) Evans at 138) and (Gavin) D’Amato, their 145 pounder who bumped up to 152. They’re real tough kids. We had to match that kind of output that they were getting from their kids.”
Towanda started the match with three straight wins as Lacin Terry (182), Clay Watkins (195) and Aaron Herlt (220) all earned fall.
Tunkhannock took two of the next three matches with falls by Brett Sickler (285) and Owen Woods (113) while Towanda’s Shane Atwood (106) scored a forfeit.
Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (120) got a fall followed by Garrett Chapman (126) earning a forfeit to to make it 36-12 when the Tigers started their rally.
Matt Rosental (132) and David Evans (138) had back to back falls followed by Ethan Munley (145) scoring a technical fall.
A Gavin D’Amato pin at 152 cut it to a 1-point deficit before Johnson’s heroics.
He noted the pins from Watkins, Herlt and Hawley, who bumped up from 113 to 120, who key to the win.
“I thought the match was a toss-up and we had some kids really come through big for us,” said Sexton. “All in all a pretty good effort.”
Towanda is next in action Saturday at 1 p.m. as they host Hughesville. Their Hall of Fame ceremony will precede the match along with a ceremony to honor Sexton for moving into second on the all-time wins list.
Canton 56, Williamson 9
Canton won 11 matches en route to their NTL win Wednesday.
Isaac Landis (113), Bailey Ferguson (120), Miah Lehman (132) and Hayden Ward (138) all had falls for Canton while Riley Parker (145) and Jaden Fantini-Hulslander (285) both had forfeits.
Timmy Ward (170) and Garrett Storch (182) both had technical falls while Brenen Taylor (160) scored a 13-3 major decision over Troy Burrous.
Derek Atherton-Ely (195) won 13-7 over Michael Sipps and Trevor Williams (220) edge Kade Sottolano 3-1.
Carter Gontarz (126) won 9-2 over Austin Allen for Williamson while Sam Cummings (152) earned a fall.
Athens 45, Northeast Bradford 13
The Wildcats won eight matches to pick up the NTL victory Wednesday.
Jacob Courtney (120), Lucas Forbes (138) and Ben Pernaselli (220) had falls Athens while Kyler Setzer (106), Aidan Garcia (113), Gavin Bradley (126) and Kaden Setzer (132) each had forfeits.
At 170 Alex West notched a 11-4 win over Kenric Ricci.
For NEB Dawson Brown (285) scored a fall while Caleb Tuttle (182) earned an 18-10 major decision over Riley Hall.
Jack Shumway (160) out lasted Zach Stafursky 14-12 in the closest match of the night.
Sayre 42, NEB 18
The Redskins won eight matches to pick up the NTL win Wednesday.
Jakob Burgess (145), Jordan Goodrich (195) and Lucas Frisbie (126) all scored forfeits for Sayre.
Jacob Bennett (160), Gavin Rucker (220), Robert Benjamin (138) and Cameron McCutcheon (120) each had falls.
Kenric Ricci (170), Caleb Tuttle (182) and Dawson Brown (285) each had falls for the Panthers.
Athens 52, Sayre 24
The Wildcats won nine bouts en route to their NTL win Wednesday.
Kyler Setzer (106), Aidan Garcia (113), Jacob Courtney (126) and Jakob Burgess (145) all had forfeits for Athens.
Alex West (170), Ben Pernaselli (195), Keegan Braund (285), Gavin Bradley (120) and Kaden Setzer (132) each scored falls.
Lucas Forbes (138) earned a 16-8 major decision over Sayre’s Robert Benjamin.
For Sayre Jacob Bennett (152) and Donald Abrams (182) both had falls with Gavin Rucker (220) and Jakob Burgess (145) both scoring forfeits.
Waverly 48, Dryden 27
The Wolverines won eight matches to pick up the IAC victory Wednesday.
Dryden won the first three matches but Waverly out scored them 48-9 the rest of the way.
Austin Kimble (160), Ethan Stotler (170), Trevor Meyers (182) and Mason Ham (120) all had falls for the Wolverines while Gage Tedesco (195), Trent Skeens (285), Connor Stotler (106) and Madison Yeakel (113) scored forfeits.
